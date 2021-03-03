Northern Ireland reveals 5-step plan to ease lockdown

Dublin :

Unlike plans announced in England and Scotland, Northern Ireland's proposal does not include a timetable and progression will depend on certain public health criteria being met, reports Xinhua news agency.





According to the BBC, which has seen detail of the plan, in step one, which is current lockdown restriction, contact is limited to own household and support bubble while up to six from two households can meet outdoors not at a private dwelling.





In step two, up to six people from two households are allowed to meet outdoors at a private dwelling.





Premises where alcohol cannot be consumed will open with table service, allowing six people from two households to meet.





In step three, up to six people from two households are permitted to meet indoors in a private dwelling.





Premises where alcohol can be consumed, excluding wet pubs, will open with table service for only people from two households.





In step four, up to 10 from two households can meet indoors and outdoors in private dwellings, while no household limits on meeting outdoors not at a private dwelling.





Wet pubs will open with table service for six people from two households.





In step five, households limits are lifted in private dwellings. Organized outdoors gatherings are limited only by risk assessment and mitigations.





Bar service will be permitted in wet pubs and nightclubs will open.





According to the report, the Northern Ireland Executive will review its coronavirus restrictions regularly, with the next due on March 16.





England is currently under the third national lockdown since outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.





The British government is only responsible for coronavirus restrictions in England.





The devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are responsible for their own policies in relation to public health matters.