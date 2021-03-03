Nicaragua finds boat with bodies of 6 migrants in Caribbean

Managua :

The boat was found drifting about a mile (1 1/2 kilometers) out to sea Monday near Cayo Las Palomas.





The corpses were all too badly decomposed for immediate identification. The ministry said an initial examination indicates all those aboard apparently died of dehydration or heatstroke, and that they probably died about a month ago.





Migrants seeking to reach the United States have been trapped at Nicaragua's southern border with Costa Rica, because the Nicaraguan government won't allow them to cross Nicaragua. That led some to choose more dangerous water routes.