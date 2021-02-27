'All school kidnapping captives freed in Nigeria'

Kano :

Mary Noel-Berje, the Spokesperson to the Governor of Niger state, confirmed in a statement that "kidnapped students, staff and family members of the Government Science College Kagara have regained freedom and received by the Niger state government".





Berje said more details will be given later, Xinhua reported.





A group of gunmen on February 17 stormed the boarding school at Kagara town of the Rafi local government area of the state, and whisked away 42 people, including 27 students, three school staff and 12 family members of school staff. One student was also killed during the attack.