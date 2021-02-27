Health official among first Thai to get Covid jab

Bangkok :

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed on Saturday the permanent secretary will be shot as the first Thai with the Chinese vaccine on Sunday morning at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, northwest of Bangkok, Xinhua reported.





Anutin said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and he himself will visit the institute to witness the first shot of Sinovac.





The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines that Thailand ordered from China's Sinovac Biotech arrived in the country on Wednesday.





Medical personnel, led by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, are among the first groups of people to be vaccinated against the virus.