Pak's PPP leader claims her house attacked by goons

Karachi :

Taking to Twitter, the PPP leader said that she is "being persecuted for speaking her mind and for being a woman".





"This is too small a tactic to scare me out of the fight, I won't give up Inshallah," she tweeted.





Sharing much details of the Friday night attack, Palwasha claimed that her Gulistan-e-Jauhar house attackers also threatened her family members with dire consequences, Geo tv reported.





According to the PPP leader, the attackers had told her family members to bring her out of the house.





Following the incident, she had filed a complaint with the police and also informed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.





Palwasha is currently serving as the Deputy Information Secretary of the PPP.





She has been nominated as the PPP's candidate for the upcoming Senate election alongside other women leaders from the party, which include Khairunisa Mughal and Rukhsana Shah.