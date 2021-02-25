Bosnian court sentences former IS fighter to 6 years in jail

Sarajevo :

Judges said that by publicly calling on Muslims to kill Christian soldiers and civilians alike, the defendant “demonstrated specific ruthlessness.”





Hudges rejected defense claims that Keserovic was in Syria for charity work to help the local population amid the war.





He was part of a group of seven Bosnian men flown back to Bosnia from Syria on a US Air Force flight in December 2019 along with 18 women and children.





In 2014, Bosnia became the first country in Europe to introduce prison terms for its citizens who fought abroad. Fighters who have since returned to the country were tried and, in most cases, sentenced to prison.