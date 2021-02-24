Wed, Feb 24, 2021

Afghanistan reports 16 new Covid cases

Published: Feb 24,202105:50 PM by IANS

Afghanistan has reported 16 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's tally to 55,680, said a Public Health Ministry statement here on Wednesday.

Representative image.
Kabul:
The statement also said that two patients died over the period, taking the number of Covid-related deaths to 2,438, since the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year, Xinhua reported. 

A total of 119 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,086, the statement added.

