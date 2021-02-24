Wed, Feb 24, 2021

Russia's daily Covid cases hit new low in months

Published: Feb 24,202105:32 PM by IANS

Russia registered 11,749 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since October 8, the country's Covid-19 response centre said on Wednesday.

Image courtesy: Reuters
Moscow:
The national tally has thus increased to 4,200,902, with 84,430 deaths and 3,751,562 recoveries, the centre said. 

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,417 new cases, up from 1,198 the previous day, taking the city's total to 972,172, Xinhua reported. 

So far, over 109.8 million Covid tests have been conducted across the country.

