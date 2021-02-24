'Nigerian troops kill Boko Haram militants, take back lost town'

Abuja :

Mohammed Yerima, the army spokesman, told Xinhua that the town of Marte and its surrounding areas in the northern state of Borno were cleared of militants who had laid siege to the region for some days, Xinhua reported.





On Sunday, Ibrahim Attahiru, the country's new army chief, ordered the troops to recover the town within 48 hours from the Boko Haram militants who reportedly had taken over the area and hoisted their flag a few days ago.





The troops successfully recovered the town in less than 48 hours, said Yerima, who declined to give the exact figure of terrorists killed during the military operation.





The troops, backed by air cover of the Nigerian Air Force, successfully swept through Marte, destroying several improvised explosive devices and landmines placed across their routes, he said.





"The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area," he added.



