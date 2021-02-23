Tue, Feb 23, 2021

Boat capsizes in lake in Egypt, at least 5 dead

Published: Feb 23,202106:08 AM by PTI

A boat capsized in a lake near Egypt's Mediterranean city of Alexandria, leaving at least five people dead, an official said. Alexandria's governor, Mohammed el-Sharif, on Monday said three others were rescued and taken to a hospital.

Representative Image
Cairo:
Rescue workers were still searching for others missing in Lake Mariut, he said in video comments at the scene. 

He said most of the boats in the lake are working without licenses. 

The state-run al-Ahram daily reported the boat was carrying at least 17 people, all from the same family. 

The cause of the capsizing was not immediately clear. 

