Russian special envoy in Pak for Afghan talks: Foreign Ministry

Islamabad :

During the visit, Kabulov will call on Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and meet with Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq for exchange of views on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, a foreign ministry statement said.





"The visit of Ambassador Kabulov is part of Pakistan's diplomatic outreach in support of the Afghan peace process," the statement added.





Besides the exchange of views on the Afghan peace process, the visit will contribute to further strengthening Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation, the Xinhua news reported.





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward, according to the Prime Minister Office of Pakistan.