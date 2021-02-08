Mon, Feb 08, 2021

24 garment workers killed in flooded factory in Morocco

Published: Feb 08,202107:37 PM by PTI

At least 24 workers have been killed in the Moroccan city of Tangier after heavy rains flooded a clandestine garment factory, Morocco's state news agency MAP reported Monday.

Source: Reuters
Rabat:
Local authorities said firefighters and emergency workers on Monday rescued 10 survivors from the factory, in the basement of a residential villa.

Search operations were still underway to rescue other workers trapped inside the flooded factory.

The total number of workers remains unknown. An investigation has been launched.

