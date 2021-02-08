'UN Report On Threats By Militant Groups Confirms Pak's Concerns'

Geneva :

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry has said that its stance on the threats posed to the country and the region by terror groups like the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had been vindicated by a UN report.





The 27th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team released earlier this month said that the TTP was reported to have overseen a reunification of splinter groups that took place in Afghanistan and was moderated by Al Qaeda, which was expected to increase the threat to Afghanistan, Pakistan and the region, reports Xinhua news agency.





Responding to the development, a Ministry spokesman said on Sunday night that the report vindicates Pakistan's longstanding position on threats posed to Pakistan and the region by terror groups like the TTP, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), Hizb-ul-Ahrar (HuA), and their affiliates, based in Afghanistan.





"Pakistan, in the past, has drawn attention of the international community to the support provided to TTP and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies," the spokesman said.





He said one of the results of that support was the merger of JuA, HuA, and other splinter groups of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) with the TTP in Afghanistan last year.





He said Pakistan has also raised the issue of cross-border attacks carried out by the TTP on security forces deployed on its side of the border.





"Pakistan stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace of terrorism," the spokesman added.