Protest march in Tunisian capital amid tight security measures

Tunis :

Belaid, head of the Democratic Patriotic Party and a leading voice of the country's secular opposition, was shot dead outside his home in Tunis on February 6, 2013, reports Xinhua news agency.





The protest march on Saturday began at the Martyr Chokri Belaid Square at Avenue Mohammed 5, in downtown Tunis, with the participation of many political figures from the opposition, parliamentarians, trade unionists and artists.





The protesters moved towards Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the main avenue of the Tunisian capital, described by the Tunisians as the avenue of the revolution.





The participants in this demonstration chanted slogans in which they demanded to reveal who was behind the political assassinations in Tunisia.





They also raised other slogans calling for solutions to the economic situation and working to achieve development.





The demonstration was held at a time when the Tunisian authorities have been imposing a strict health protocol for several weeks, including the closure of cafes, restaurants and shops along Avenue Habib Bourguiba.





The Interior Ministry has set up dozens of barriers in all the alleys leading to Avenue Bourguiba, in anticipation of possible clashes between demonstrators and police.