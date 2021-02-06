Attack on convoy in Myanmar kills 12

Naypyidaw :

The convoy led by U Khin Maung Lwin, a former central executive committee member of Myanmar's Kokang Self-Administered Zone, was attacked by a group of 20 members from the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) on Friday, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.





The attack took place while the Maung Lwin was on his way from Lashio to Laukkai, capital of Kokang Self-Administered Zone in Shan state.





Eight civilians and five police personnel were also injured, the military statement said.





The development comes in the wake of the military's recent extension of the suspension period of its operation against armed groups.