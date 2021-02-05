PDM announces long march on March 26

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country's opposition parties, has said that it will begin its anti-government long march to Islamabad on March 26, the media reported on Friday.

Islamabad : "The decision to hold a long march towards Islamabad has been taken. Caravans from all over the country will leave for Islamabad on March 26," Dawn news quoted Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief and PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman as saying at a briefing on Thursday.



Without providing further details of the march, Rehman added that the PDM will also contest the Senate elections this year.



The announcements came following a meeting of the alliance which was also attended by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif via video link, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.



Thursday's development came after the PDM in December 2020 set a deadline for the incumbent Imran Khan-government to resign by January 1, 2021.



Following its inception last year, the PDM held a total of six power shows against the government.

