US police officer shot dead

A police officer was shot dead by a gunman in the US state of New Mexico, leads to a 40-mile chase and shootout, according to authorities.

Amalia : The incident took place on Thursday at the eastbound interstate highway 10 near Las Cruces, reports Xinhua news agency.



After killing the victim, identified as Officer Darian Jarrott, the suspect took off down the interstate highway heading east, police said.



Then a Las Cruces police officer was shot when trying to stop the suspect, identified as Omar Felix Cueva.



The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition, authorities said.



The suspect was killed in the subsequent gunfire with the security forces, the police added.



Law enforcement from multiple departments, including officers from NMSP, US Border Patrol, Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office and Las Cruces Police Department, participated in the chase.



New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered all flags lowered to half-staff in the state from Friday to February 9 in mourning for the deceased officer.



"I am shocked, heartbroken and enraged by the loss of this public servant," the Governor said in a statement.



"I am praying for the local officer who was also shot and injured."



Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

