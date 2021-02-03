Myanmar Military Forms State Administration Council

Yangon :

The Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services announced formation of a new 11-membered State Administration Council under Section 419 of Constitution late on Tuesday.





Chaired by Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing, the council is comprised of 10 other members including Vice-Senior General Soe Win as deputy chair, the Xinhua news agency reported.





The newly formed State Administration Council announced appointments of new Union Attorney-General, Union Auditor-General, governor of the Central Bank of Myanmar, union ministers for Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation, Construction, chairmen of Administration Councils in six self-administered division and zones-- Naga, Danu, Pa'O, Palaung, Kokang and Wa, chairman of Nay Pyi Taw Council, chairmen of Administration Councils for 12 regions and states, excluding Yangon and Ayeyarwady regions.





The council terminated Deputy Attorney-General from his duties.





On the same day, the State Administration Council approved the retirement of Police Lieutenant General Aung Win Oo, Chief of Myanmar Police Force while transferring Major General Soe Tint Naing, former Deputy Minister for Home Affairs to serve as Deputy Minister for the Union Government Office.





Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Than Hlaing is appointed to concurrently serve as Deputy Home Affairs Minister and Chief of Myanmar Police Force.





The council also formed a six-member Union Election Committee in accordance with the Constitution.





The Section 419 of the Constitution stipulates that the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services to whom the sovereign power has been transferred shall have the right to exercise the powers of legislature, executive and judiciary.





The Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services may exercise the legislative power either by himself or by a body including him. The executive power and the judicial power may be transferred to and exercised by an appropriate body that has been formed or a suitable person, it said.





Myanmar declared the one-year state of emergency and the state power was handed over to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing on Monday.