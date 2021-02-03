MYANMAR COUP: Why take over if you’re already in charge?

Chennai :

It arrested Daw Aung San Suu Kyi — formally the state counsellor, but really the country’s de facto leader — as well as other senior officials and a handful of prominent political and social figures. The Tatmadaw invoked the Constitution (which it drafted back in 2008) to declare a state of emergency for a year; the already-powerful commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, is now essentially a dictator. He has pledged “to practice the genuine, discipline-flourishing multi-party democratic system in a fair manner” and has announced plans to hold another election at an unspecified date.





Why this? Why now? The military has manufactured a crisis so that it could step in again as the purported saviour of the Constitution and the country, while vanquishing an ever-popular political foe. But it may have acted too late. Raw power is its own reward only in appearance. After one term in office, Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy recently bested its landslide victory of 2015. In November, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 70 percent of eligible voters turned out and handed the N.L.D. more than 80 percent of the vote. International and domestic observers, including from the Carter Center and the People’s Alliance for Credible Elections, declared the election to be free and fair. It was an irrefutable popular endorsement of the administration.





But the military still has much power, constitutionally guaranteed: It controls the ministries of defense, home affairs and border affairs; 25 percent of seats in the national and regional assemblies are reserved for it; it has veto authority over amendments to key provisions of the Constitution. The Tatmadaw’s economic interests are largely untouched, with a vast defense budget and steady income streams from holding companies. It can fight various groups around the country in supreme confidence that it will face no legal repercussions. So why take over if you’re already in charge? Doesn’t the Tatmadaw only stand to lose from staging a crude, retrograde coup? There is much animus between Aung San Suu Kyi and General Min Aung Hlaing. The two have rarely met since 2015, often only at strained public events. Beyond the personal tensions, there is, of course, institutional antagonism. For some three decades, the N.L.D. was subject to crushing persecution at the hands of the Tatmadaw and the security forces; hundreds of the party’s members were arrested, tortured, killed or driven into exile.





In some respects, Monday’s coup looks like a petulantly personalised contest between two elites, both Buddhist and from the ethnic Bamar majority, and both infused with a born-to-rule mentality. Except for this seemingly confounding fact: During its first five years in power, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party essentially refrained from seriously diminishing the military’s power, constitutionally, legally or financially. Activists have criticised the N.L.D. for failing to repeal repressive laws or speak out about political prisoners and attacks on the media. Aung San Suu Kyi herself has been accused, by both Myanmar political organisers and Western analysts, of displaying a sometimes withering disdain for civil society, journalists and intellectuals. Then came the party’s victory in the November election, and another sweeping mandate for a second term. That seemed to upset the uneasy balance of power in place, at least in the eyes of the Tatmadaw, and to threaten the military’s prerogatives and privileges. The coup may have been a pre-emptive strike against its losing ground.





Mathieson is an independent analyst.





The New York Times