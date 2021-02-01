1 dead, 5 missing in Fiji due to tropical cyclone Ana

Suva :

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) on Monday, a 49-year-old man drowned on January 29, while five people, including a three-year-old boy, have gone missing during the severe weather caused by the tropical cyclone, which made landfall in Fiji on January 30, reports Xinhua news agency.





Ana has caused extensive damages to Fiji. The main rivers have surged, and villages in the low-lying areas have been flooded.





In some parts, highways have been closed while power outages and landslides were also reported.





Currently, a total of 10,259 people are in 318 evacuation centres and the largest number of evacuees are in the northern part of Fiji with 5,776 people in 155 centres.





According to Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS), Ana is moving out of Fiji, but it will still bring rain and wind.





Meanwhile, another tropical cyclone Bina was on Monday downgraded to a tropical depression TD07F.





All schools remained closed on Monday until further notice.





All civil servants are advised to return to work with the exception of those living in high-risk areas and those affected by tropical cyclone Ana.





In December 2020, tropical cyclone Yasa hit Fiji, killing four people and causing extensive damage to houses and schools, especially in the northern part of the island nation.





The tropical cyclone season in the South Pacific region runs between November and April every year and Fiji was predicted to experience up to three tropical cyclones during the current season.



