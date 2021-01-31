Vietnamese communist party congress elects new central committee

Hanoi :

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee (CPVCC) and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, are among the 180 members of the 13th CPVCC. Another 20 alternate members were also elected to the central committee, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.





A total of 1,587 delegates representing over 5.1 million CPV members are attending the congress which kicked off on January 25.





A press release made public earlier on Saturday read that the congress had agreed on adjusting the agenda of the political event, which will now conclude on February 1, one day earlier than in the original program.