Pak to stop manual visas from next month

Islamabad :

"In compliance with the instructions of the government of Pakistan for complete implementation of e-visa regime, Embassy of Pakistan and its consulates across the United States will stop the issuance of manual visa from February 1, 2021," a notification issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington said on Thursday.





A senior embassy official told Dawn news that this change applies to all Pakistani missions and embassies worldwide will stop issuing manual visas from the date.





Pakistan stopped issuing manual passports several years ago.