US suspension of F-35 deal won't affect UAE-Israel ties: Netanyahu

Tel Aviv :

"It won't affect them, we've passed the point of no return," Xinhua news agency quoted Netanyahu as saying at press conference broadcast on his Facebook page on Thursday.





"Everyone understood that this was a historic step and that there were enormous benefits here," the Prime Minister said.





"It's somewhere else already. I think it's going to move forward," he was quoted as further saying.





Netanyahu's remarks came a day after US President Joe Biden's administration announced that it has put a temporary hold of several major foreign arms sales initiated by former President Donald Trump, including the deal to provide 50 F-35 advanced fighter jets to the UAE.





The UAE deal was fast-tracked by Washington after Abu Dhabi agreed to normalise relations with Israel.