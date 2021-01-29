Turkey extends troop deployment in Gulf of Aden, Somalia, Arabian Sea

Ankara :

According to the official gazette published on Thursday, the motion, which was approved by the Turkish Parliament on Tuesday, extends the deployment for one more year as of February 10, Xinhua news agency reported.





Turkey decided to send its forces to the region in 2008 and extended the deployment 13 times.





"By deploying the naval elements of the Turkish armed forces, effective protection of Turkish flagged vessels and commercial vessels linked to Turkey sailing in the region and active participation in joint struggle operations against piracy, armed robbery acts, and terrorism at sea was ensured," the motion said.





The deployment ensures support for the national policy of the continuation of cooperation with the relevant countries in this field and the reinforcing of the role and visibility that the Turkish armed forces play in the system of the UN on a regional and global scale, it added.





The Gulf of Aden is a strategic point of global importance near the Bab el-Mandab Strait, which is a vital route for oil and natural gas shipments passing from the Gulf to the Red Sea.





The Arabian Sea and Somalia are adjacent to the strategic trade route.