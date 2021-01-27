Wed, Jan 27, 2021

Woman killed, 5 injured in Philippines' blast

Published: Jan 27,202107:24 PM by IANS

A 53-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in a bomb blast in southern Philippines' Cotabato province on Wednesday, police said.

Representative Image
Manila:
The explosion took place at around 12:30 p.m. (local time) near a roadside waiting shed in Tulunan, a town in the province, police added. 

According to the police, the blast engulfed a passenger bus heading to a bus station but nobody was injured. The attackers had used a home-made bomb in the attack, Xinhua reported. 

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet. 

The explosion rocked a day after a bomb blast in Maguindanao province of southern Philippines killing one person and leaving another injured.

