Woman killed, 5 injured in Philippines' blast

Manila :

The explosion took place at around 12:30 p.m. (local time) near a roadside waiting shed in Tulunan, a town in the province, police added.





According to the police, the blast engulfed a passenger bus heading to a bus station but nobody was injured. The attackers had used a home-made bomb in the attack, Xinhua reported.





However, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.





The explosion rocked a day after a bomb blast in Maguindanao province of southern Philippines killing one person and leaving another injured.