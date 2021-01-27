Russia logs below 18K new Covid cases after 3 months

Moscow :

Officials added that the country reported 17,741 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The last time it had recorded below 18,000 single-day Covid-19 cases was on October 29, 2020.





The nationwide death toll has reached 71,076, even as 3,202,483 were recovered.





More than 100.3 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.





Those from high-risk groups have been receiving the Covid vaccination since early December, and the entire Russian population have been receiving the jab since last week.



