Wed, Jan 27, 2021

Russia logs below 18K new Covid cases after 3 months

Published: Jan 27,202105:23 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

After a gap of three months, Russia has reported the daily new Covid-19 cases below 18,000, pushing the tally to 3,774,672, health officials said on Wednesday.

File Photo
File Photo
Moscow:
Officials added that the country reported 17,741 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The last time it had recorded below 18,000 single-day Covid-19 cases was on October 29, 2020. 

The nationwide death toll has reached 71,076, even as 3,202,483 were recovered. 

More than 100.3 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country. 

Those from high-risk groups have been receiving the Covid vaccination since early December, and the entire Russian population have been receiving the jab since last week. 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations