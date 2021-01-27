Ex-Kyrgyz PM detained on suspicion of corruption

Bishkek :

It said that during the ongoing actions to root out corruption in the country's high-level officials, security officers found the facts of corruption and illegal incomes by former Prime Minister Abylgaziev, Xinhua reported.





During his term in office, Abylgaziev violated the country's legislation and signed a government resolution to provide extra resources for a mining company, according to the report.





Abylgaziev illegally obtained assets several times higher than his official income. He also purchased expensive properties across the country in order to legalize his illegal incomes, the report said.





Abylgaziev was appointed head of the Kyrgyz government on April 20, 2018. He resigned on June 15, 2020 in connection with a criminal investigation into corruption in the sale of radio frequencies.