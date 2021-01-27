14 killed, 38 injured in bus-truck collision in Cameroon

At least 14 persons were killed and 38 others grievously injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on a highway in Cameroon's Western region, police said on Wednesday.
Yaounde:
The collision took place at around 3:30 a.m. (local time) on a steep road near the Dschang town, said a police officer Jones Nanda.
"Fourteen corpses have already been removed from the debris. We are still in search of more bodies," Nanda told Xinhua on phone.
Those injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Xinhua reported.
Conversations