Plane crash kills 4 soccer players, club president in Brazil

Rio de Janerio :

The players were on their way to Goiania, in the central region of the country, to play a match against Vila Nova.





The victims were identified as president Lucas Meira and players Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noé, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, as well as the pilot. There were no survivors, the club said.





Palmas Futebol e Regatas was founded in 1997 and plays in Brazil's fourth division.





The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The statement didn't identify the type of plane.