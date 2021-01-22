Sun, Jan 24, 2021

Russia welcomes US proposal to extend nuclear treaty

Published: Jan 22,202103:47 PM by PTI

The Kremlin on Friday welcomed US President Joe Biden's proposal to extend the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the two countries, which is set to expire in less than two weeks.

The Moscow Kremlin (File Photo)
Moscow:
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia stands for extending the pact and is waiting to see the details of the US proposal. 

The White House said Thursday that Biden has proposed to Russia a five-year extension of the New START treaty. 

The treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads. It expires on Feb. 5.

