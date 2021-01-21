Composting dead pets to grow new life in Colombia

Chennai :

But a Colombian start-up is already returning deceased pets to the cycle of life. Doris Sanchez brushes fallen leaves from the ground at the foot of a little bush with reddish leaves. Next to it hangs a photo of her beloved beagle, Lolita, who died of a heart attack last year. The plant, a Eugenia, carries more than just memories of her late four-legged friend.





It is one of about a dozen young trees and shrubs clustered around a large greenhouse on a hilltop a short drive from Medellin in Colombia. Inside, the remains of other pets are being composted in neatly aligned compartments filled with soil and wood chips.





“It’s a little bit sad to come here, because we still miss her,” Sanchez says. But the memorial garden, with commanding views of the surrounding Andes, is also a place for reflection. “It’s comforting to see how this tree is growing and how Lolita’s remains are now generating life,” she says. In most countries, pet owners can have their deceased animals cremated or buried when they pass away.





But since 2017, Pleia in Medellin has been one of a handful of companies around the world to compost dead pets and use their remains to grow trees and plants. It’s a way of dealing with death that could be better for the environment and will soon be available for some human remains.





“When you cremate a body, you burn fossil fuels and emit carbon into the atmosphere,” explains Daniel Correa, co-founder of Pleia. “And when you bury a body you can contaminate underground water sources.” Studies have shown that human burials can contaminate groundwater with pathogenic bacteria and chemicals like formaldehyde. Some coffins also pollute the soil with varnishes. But composting means mortal remains can instead be “a source of nutrients that can feed a new cycle of life,” Correa says. Central to Pleia’s concept is to change attitudes to death by not “perceiving the body as something that you need to get rid of.” Farmers in the United States and Europe have been composting dead livestock for several years now to reduce disposal costs, burying them in large piles of wood and soil for several weeks until their remains decompose. But composting is still new for pet funeral companies. Pleia — named after a constellation of stars — is the only company in Colombia to offer the service. Workers bury dead pets separately in rectangular piles of soil and wood chips about 90 centimetres (35 inches) long. To speed up decomposition, the bodies are first doused with a transparent liquid that contains bacteria cultivated at Pleia’s own facilities.





Wood chips help absorb bodily fluids, Correa explains, and the warmth inside the greenhouse and soil enable the bacteria to “do their job.” The soil also keeps bad smells from emerging, and workers only need to check the piles occasionally to see how fast the corpses are decomposing. It takes about two months for a dog or cat to turn into compost. Correa founded Pleia with fellow veterinarian Melissa Naranjo after the pair collaborated on a university thesis that investigated sustainable options for disposing of animal corpses. “We believe we can make the world a better place with these sustainable practices,” Correa says. “And we want to give our pets the chance to create life, even after they are gone."





This article was provided by Deutsche Welle