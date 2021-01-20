Trump's farewell speech was littered with misinformation: US media

Washington :

Vaccination for Covid-19





His statement: “Other administrations would have taken three four, five, maybe even up to 10 years to develop a vaccine for Covid-19”.





Fact: There is no denial that the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, a funding scheme, helped the researchers produce working vaccines in record time. However, creating a vaccination was an international effort and one cannot claim a personal credit for it.





Building the greatest economy





His statement: “We built the greatest economy in the history of the world”





Fact: After Herbert Hoover in the Great Depression, Donald Trump is the first US President to leave his office with fewer jobs than when he started his administration. The US indeed had the most jobs on record before the pandemic hit. But the 3.5-per-cent unemployment rate before the recession was a huge news as it was at a half-century low.





Tax cuts





His statement: “We passed the largest package of tax cuts and reforms in American history”





Fact: The committee responsible for Federal Budget claims that his $1.5 trillion (£1.095 trillion) tax cut over 10 years ranks 12th in US history. While Ronald Reagan's 1981 cut was the biggest, the 1945’s rollback of taxes that had financed the Second World War stands next. As per a report in The New York Times, Trump has paid very little tax in recent years.





Attack on Capitol





His statement: "All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now, more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancour and forge our common destiny."





Fact: As soon as the attack had begun Trump made an attempt to call off and pacify his followers. However, he praised them as “very special”.





ISIS caliphate





His statement: "We obliterated the Isis caliphate"





Fact: This statement is misleading as ISIS does still pose a threat and a 100 percent defeat has still not been achieved. Even in the recent weeks, the extremist sleeper cells have launched attacks in Iraq and Syria.





VA Choice:





His statement: "We passed VA Choice"





Fact: Barack Obama’s administration introduced this scheme of allowing armed forces members to get medical care outside the Veterans Affairs system with their costs covered if government waiting times are too long. All Trump did was to expand the scheme.



