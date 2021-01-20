Sun, Jan 24, 2021

'This is your time': Obama congratulates Biden

Published: Jan 20,202109:08 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

President Barack Obama congratulated his former running mate and Vice President Joe Biden.

Source:Twitter/@BarackObama
Source:Twitter/@BarackObama
Chennai:
Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday congratulated his former deputy, Joe Biden, who is also set to take over the top post in a few hours.

"Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time," Obama tweeted, attaching a photo of them walking out of the Oval Office together.

Obama will join former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush at Biden's inauguration, while outgoing President Donald Trump has already left Washington this morning.

'Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time,' Obama tweeted. 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations