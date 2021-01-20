Donald Trump skips to address Biden by name and wishes ‘the new administration’ great success

Washington :

During his speech before leaving the White House for one last time, US President Donald Trump said he will be "back in some form" ahead of the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden.





In a brief speech, Trump met his staff, supporters and family members who gathered at the Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, where he said that it has been an incredible four years.





He said, "We've accomplished so much together, I will always fight for you. We will be back in some form.”





He, however, skipped to address Biden by name and wished ‘the new administration’ a great luck and a great success.





Trump, who is breaking with a century-old tradition by skipping the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden, left the White House for the last time early on Wednesday morning by boarding Air Force One for Florida.



