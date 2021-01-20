Editorial: With a little help from friends

Chennai :

His furry companion who goes by the name Major Biden will officially be the first rescue or shelter dog to make it to the White House.





In a virtual ceremony christened as an indoguration, that invoked a chuckle from all, the German Shepherd was formally welcomed into the White House, by singer Josh Groban, while raising a significant sum in donations for the shelter from which the Bidens had picked up Major.





The attention showered upon Major isn’t unprecedented considering Biden’s Democratic predecessor and former President Barack Obama too was a lover of dogs. He owned two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny, the former being a gift from late Senator Ted Kennedy. Bo even finds a mention in Obama’s memoir, where he alludes to the dog as the only reliable friend a politician can have in Washington. The lesson wasn’t lost on the likes of French President Emmanuel Macron, who takes care of a rescued black labrador-griffon cross named Nemo. The dog became an overnight celebrity after he relieved himself by the fireplace during an official meeting. The video of it has since gone viral. Further east, Vladimir Putin, the Russian President has as many as four dogs, most of them gifted to him as puppies, by various heads of states. Apart from playing Dad to an Akita, a Japanese breed dog, Putin is involved in preservation of endangered breeds of Russian dogs.





Puppy love has transcended borders too. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a Mann Ki Baat special last year, spoke about the need for more citizens to adopt native breeds of dogs. In a direct tip of the hat to Tamil Nadu, Modi said Indian breeds like Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai and Kombai are fabulous variants. “They are better adapted to Indian climes and can be raised without much cost,” the PM said. Clarion calls from leaders aside, it might do us some good to introspect how pet friendly is India, as a society. In Chennai, apartment complexes have strict, non-negotiable rules that prohibit residents, especially tenants on rent, from owning dogs. Those who have gone house-hunting for a pet-friendly location in other cities, as well know the pains of negotiating with landlords for finding such homes.





Newspapers are also rife with reports of varying degrees of cruelty being meted out to neighbourhood strays. Residents in gated communities have often evicted newborn pups and dogs owing to the so-called nuisance created by the animals. The pandemic also highlighted how once-adored pets could be made expendable in the event of a cash crunch and tossed out in a heartbeat, left to be run over and killed in the middle of streets. The reality that our legal system places little value on animal life, is all but evident.





What’s troubling is how even well-meaning citizens assume a mob mentality when it comes to responding to the cause of stray animals.





It might be wishful thinking to believe everyone reading this, visits a neighbourhood shelter today and helps a furry friend find a forever home. But that’s not going to happen. What one could try instead, is to instil in oneself, and children, a sense of empathy towards strays and animals in general. The father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi had once said the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated. Maybe, it’s time we could make India great again.