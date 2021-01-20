Woman gets 43-yr jail term for insulting Thai monarch

Bangkok :

The Bangkok Criminal Court found the woman guilty on 29 counts of violating the country’s lese majesty law for posting audio clips to Facebook and YouTube with comments deemed critical of the monarchy, the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said. The sentence, which comes amid an ongoing protest movement that has seen unprecedented public criticism of the monarchy, was swiftly condemned by rights groups.





“Today’s court verdict is shocking and sends a spine-chilling signal that not only criticisms of the monarchy won’t be tolerated, but they will also be severely punished,” said Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher for the group Human Rights Watch.





Violating Thailand’s lese majesty law — known widely as Article 112 — is punishable by three to 15 years’’ imprisonment per count. The law is controversial not only because it has been used to punish things as simple as liking a post on Facebook but also because anyone not just royals or authorities can lodge a complaint that can tie the person accused up in legal proceedings for years.





Thailand’s last 15 years of political unrest, the law has frequently been as a political weapon as well as in personal vendettas. Actual public criticism of the monarchy, however, had until recently been extremely rare.