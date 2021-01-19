SL to make sign language recognised means of communication

Colombo :

The Department said the proposal was tabled by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and it will help accept sign language as a recognised means of communication in accessing educational needs, legal matters, health facilities, various government services and private services, Xinhua news agency reported.





The Cabinet will also advise to draft a relevant bill, the statement added.





A recent study from the Ministry of Health shows that 9 per cent of the total population of Sri Lanka suffered from some sort of hearing disorder.