Some 522k people in Beijing to undergo Covid testing

Beijing :

The two cases were detected in Tiangongyuan street, Xinhua news agency reported.





The people who will be tested are residents of Tiangongyuan street, and its surrounding area including the district's new media industry base and Z-park Daxing Bio-medicine Industry Park.





The confirmed cases, a female and a male, were reported in the district on Sunday.





The female, aged 63, was found positive during a nucleic acid test before she intended to leave the city, while the male, aged 46, is her close contact.





The Ronghui residential compound, where the cases live, has been disinfected and 6,042 of its residents have been sampled for nucleic acid tests as of Monday.





All residents in the compound have been asked to stay at home for medical observation and the surrounding stores have been shut to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.