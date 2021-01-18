France registers 16,642 new coronavirus cases, 141 deaths

Paris :

The country's cumulative total of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,910,989. The death toll went up by 141 in 24 hours to reach 70,283, data showed on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.





Over the last seven days, another 9,631 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country, including 1,418 in intensive care, the agency added.





On Sunday, 9,081 French people received a first dose, bringing the total number of inoculated citizens to 422,127 since the country has launched its vaccination rollout in late December, Health Ministry data showed.





Starting from January 18, the vaccination campaign will be extended to people aged 75 who live in their homes, in addition to nearly 800,000 citizens who suffer from serious diseases regardless of their age.





France has ordered some 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. It has received 1,651,000 doses so far.