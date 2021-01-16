Bhutan PM congratulates Modi on 'landmark' Covid vaccination drive

thimphu :

"I would like to congratulate PM @narendramodi and the people of India for the landmark launch of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive today," said a tweet posted on the PM Bhutan handle.





"We hope it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings we have endured this pandemic," the tweet added.





India began the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the drive aimed at ending the pandemic which so far infected 1,05,42,841 people and killed 1,52,093 others in the country.





Addressing the country digitally, the Prime Minister said that India managed to make two 'Made-in-India' vaccines in a very short period which usually takes years.





The Drug Controller General of India earlier this month approved 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin' vaccines for emergency use.





The Oxford University and AstraZeneca have developed 'Covishield', which has been manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India in Pune while Bharat Biotech has developed 'Covaxin'.