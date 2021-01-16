'CPEC to provide great benefit to Afghanistan, Central Asian nations'

Pakistani President Arif Alvi said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will benefit Afghanistan and Central Asian countries by enhancing connectivity of the region.

Islamabad : Presiding over a meeting on Friday regarding development activities at the Gwadar port, the President said that the land-locked countries can tap on the potential of the deep sea port to connect to the world, Xinhua news agency reported.



Alvi added that the Gwadar port will help make Pakistan the hub of transit trade in the region.



Talking about benefits of CPEC for the country's southwest Balochistan province where the Gwadar port is located, the President said that CPEC will create ample employment opportunities for the people of Balochistan, resulting in their socio-economic prosperity.



The meeting was also attended by Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, the chairman of CPEC Authority, and Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to the country's Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade.



The CPEC is a flagship $62 billion project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative that aims to connect Asia, Africa and Europe through a vast network of highways, rail lines and sea lanes.



The multi-billion dollar corridor connects the Chinese city of Kashgar with Pakistan's Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea.

