N.Korea holds military parade to celebrate party congress

A military parade to commemorate the eighth party congress of North Korea was held at the Kim Il Sung Square in central Pyongyang, state media reported on Friday.

Pyongyang : In a report, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the country's top leader Kim Jong-un, also the General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) who was re-elected at the party congress, appeared on Thursday at the tribune of the square together with members of the party's central leadership body and commanding officials of the military, reports Xinhua news agency.



During the military parade, "the world's most powerful weapon, submarine-launch ballistic missile, entered the square one after another, powerfully demonstrating the might of the revolutionary armed forces", said the KCNA report.



There was also formation flying to pay respect to the Party Central Committee and fireworks were set off to brighten the sky, it added.



Apart from the military parade, art troupes on Wednesday gave a performance titled "We Sing of the Party" at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang to celebrate the congress.



The eight-day congress of the ruling WPK opened on January 5 and concluded on Tuesday.

