Trump calls for ''no violence'', asks Americans to help calm tempers

Washington :

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House on Wednesday.





"That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers," said the outgoing President as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives started a debate on impeaching him.





Trump is on the verge of becoming the only president in US history to be impeached twice.