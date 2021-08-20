Foreign food aid slowly trickled into more rural areas of southwestern Haiti on Thursday, arriving days after a major earthquake that killed at least 2,189 people and reduced tens of thousands of...

Hundreds of people lined up to receive provisions from the U.N. World Food Programme at a camp in the rural town of Camp-Perrin for people displaced by Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake. A mudslide caused by two nights of heavy rain earlier this week had partly blocked the main road leading to the area. Any more rain could make it impassable, locals said. People were sleeping out in a field under trees. No one is coming to help us, said Montette Joseph, a 33-year-old with four children who had traveled two hours in a pickup truck to reach the distribution site. The price of small bags of drinking water had tripled since the quake, she lamented. I am looking for assistance so I can rebuild my home and take care of my children. We are living a tragedy. Many Haitians have complained about the sluggish arrival of aid, while fresh tremors are...