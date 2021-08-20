Published On: Aug, 19, 202111:53 PM
The Biden administration has not yet begun a promised review of its handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, as officials focus on the more immediate issue of evacuations, a source familiar...
Commercial traffic across Afghanistan's border with Pakistan at the Spin Boldak/Chaman crossing picked up on Thursday, traders said, as the shock of the Taliban's lightning seizure of power began to...
Israel said on Thursday it agreed with Qatar and the United Nations on a mechanism to transfer aid from the Gulf State to Gaza, boosting prospects for relief in the Palestinian enclave after it was...
Four days after the quick and unexpected invasion of Kabul by the Taliban, the streets of the Afghan capital are almost entirely devoid of women
Updated On: Aug, 19, 202110:24 PM
Several people have been killed after Taliban fighters shot at crowds in Afghanistan for waving the national flag at an independence day rally, leading to mass panic and stampede, a witness said, a...
The Taliban are intensifying their hunt for people who worked for and collaborated with NATO and the US forces, according to a UN document.
At least three people were killed and over 30 others injured in an explosion in Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday.
Amid mounting criticism from the public over the US drawdown from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said that Washington is committed to evacuating Americans and if necessary, troops could remain in...
Australia reported its biggest one-day rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday, as authorities began doling out emergency supplies of the vaccine in the Sydney suburbs worst hit by an outbreak of...