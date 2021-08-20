Fri, Aug 20, 2021

  • Aid trickles in as Haitians struggle to count lives lost in quake

    Published On: Aug, 19, 202111:53 PM

    Foreign food aid slowly trickled into more rural areas of southwestern Haiti on Thursday, arriving days after a major earthquake that killed at least 2,189 people and reduced tens of thousands of...
    Hundreds of people lined up to receive provisions from the U.N. World Food Programme at a camp in the rural town of Camp-Perrin for people displaced by Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake. A mudslide caused by two nights of heavy rain earlier this week had partly blocked the main road leading to the area. Any more rain could make it impassable, locals said. People were sleeping out in a field under trees.  No one is coming to help us, said Montette Joseph, a 33-year-old with four children who had traveled two hours in a pickup truck to reach the distribution site. The price of small bags of drinking water had tripled since the quake, she lamented.  I am looking for assistance so I can rebuild my home and take care of my children. We are living a tragedy.  Many Haitians have complained about the sluggish arrival of aid, while fresh tremors are...
    Published On: Aug, 19, 202111:47 PM

    The Biden administration has not yet begun a promised review of its handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, as officials focus on the more immediate issue of evacuations, a source familiar...

    Published On: Aug, 19, 202111:39 PM

    Commercial traffic across Afghanistan's border with Pakistan at the Spin Boldak/Chaman crossing picked up on Thursday, traders said, as the shock of the Taliban's lightning seizure of power began to...

    Published On: Aug, 19, 202111:30 PM

    Israel said on Thursday it agreed with Qatar and the United Nations on a mechanism to transfer aid from the Gulf State to Gaza, boosting prospects for relief in the Palestinian enclave after it was...

    Published On: Aug, 19, 202110:53 PM

    Four days after the quick and unexpected invasion of Kabul by the Taliban, the streets of the Afghan capital are almost entirely devoid of women

    Published On: Aug, 19, 202109:19 PM

    Updated On: Aug, 19, 202110:24 PM

    Several people have been killed after Taliban fighters shot at crowds in Afghanistan for waving the national flag at an independence day rally, leading to mass panic and stampede, a witness said, a...

    Published On: Aug, 19, 202109:08 PM

    The Taliban are intensifying their hunt for people who worked for and collaborated with NATO and the US forces, according to a UN document.

    Published On: Aug, 19, 202104:41 PM

    At least three people were killed and over 30 others injured in an explosion in Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday.

    Published On: Aug, 19, 202103:39 PM

    Amid mounting criticism from the public over the US drawdown from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said that Washington is committed to evacuating Americans and if necessary, troops could remain in...

    Published On: Aug, 19, 202102:05 PM

    Australia reported its biggest one-day rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday, as authorities began doling out emergency supplies of the vaccine in the Sydney suburbs worst hit by an outbreak of...