Video of PFI rally falsely shared as march of Muslim army

New Delhi: A video of a marching band parade has been circulating on social media with the claim that it depicts a private Muslim army marching in Kerala.The same video was posted on February 17, 2022 as an SDPI rally. SDPI is a political party affiliated with the Popular Front of India (PFI). Alt News also performed a keyword search and found a video from February 17, 2020 that said the PFI took out a rally in Ernakulam, Kerala.
