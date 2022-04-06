Wed, Apr 06, 2022

Video of PFI rally falsely shared as march of Muslim army

Published: Apr 06,202206:14 AM

A video of a marching band parade has been circulating on social media with the claim that it depicts a private Muslim army marching in Kerala.

Screengrab from the video
New Delhi: A video of a marching band parade has been circulating on social media with the claim that it depicts a private Muslim army marching in Kerala.The same video was posted on February 17, 2022 as an SDPI rally. SDPI is a political party affiliated with the Popular Front of India (PFI). Alt News also performed a keyword search and found a video from February 17, 2020 that said the PFI took out a rally in Ernakulam, Kerala.

