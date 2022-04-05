Punjab CM Mann was not caught for bike theft

New Delhi :

An old photo of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been shared on social media to mock the newly-appointed CM. The claim suggests that 12 years ago, Mann was apprehended by Punjab police for stealing a bike. The photo shows young men drenched in Holi colours. Alt News through a reverse search found this was an image shared by Punjabi actor Karamjit Anmol. He confirmed this is an old photo of a Holi celebration which involved Bhagwant Mann.





First published on www.altnews.in