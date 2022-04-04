Mon, Apr 04, 2022

DeTect: Video of youth with corpse given love jihad spin

Published: Apr 04,202201:28 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The duo had undertaken a suicide pact owing to familial opposition to the union. After the girl died from poisoning, the boy intended to dump her body and kill himself.

Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
Chennai:
A video of a group of people apprehending a young man in Roorkee, claiming that he murdered a girl and put her dead body in a suitcase, has gone viral.

The video was shared as an incident of ‘love jihad’. Alt News spoke to police officials in Roorkee. The duo was from the same community and had been in a relationship for many years.

The duo had undertaken a suicide pact owing to familial opposition to the union. After the girl died from poisoning, the boy intended to dump her body and kill himself.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations