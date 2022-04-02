Sat, Apr 02, 2022

DeTect: UP youth wasn’t beaten for raising pro-Pak slogans

Published: Apr 02,202203:47 AM

It confirmed that three youngsters accused of trying to steal from a mobile shop were beaten by cops who were subsequently suspended. The video was supposedly shot in 2021.

Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
Chennai:
A video of two policemen beating a boy has been shared with the claim that he was thrashed for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, the video has also been shared with a different claim that suggests the youth was beaten up for attacking a cow.

Alt News reached out to Balua police station in Chandauli, UP. 

Conversations