Fri, Apr 01, 2022

Scripted awareness video shared to target minorities

Published: Apr 01,202212:15 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

This clip was shared with a caption urging Hindu women to refrain from visiting shops run by members of the minority community. AltNews found the whole footage was a scripted social awareness video.

Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
Chennai:
A video that resembles CCTV footage has gone viral. It shows a tailor misbehaving with a customer while taking her measurements. The video then shows a burqa-clad lady (a police officer in decoy) entering the store and apprehending the man, after he misbehaves with her. This clip was shared with a caption urging Hindu women to refrain from visiting shops run by members of the minority community. AltNews found the whole footage was a scripted social awareness video. There is no communal angle here. 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations