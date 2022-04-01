Scripted awareness video shared to target minorities

Chennai :

A video that resembles CCTV footage has gone viral. It shows a tailor misbehaving with a customer while taking her measurements. The video then shows a burqa-clad lady (a police officer in decoy) entering the store and apprehending the man, after he misbehaves with her. This clip was shared with a caption urging Hindu women to refrain from visiting shops run by members of the minority community. AltNews found the whole footage was a scripted social awareness video. There is no communal angle here.



