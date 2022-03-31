DeTect: Sexual abuse case shared with communal angle

Chennai :

Two weeks ago, a news agency tweeted about a sexual abuse case in Pune.





The tweet reported, “An 11-year-old girl was sexually abused by four men in her family for the last four years in Pune.





FIR registered against the girl’s father, brother, grandfather and maternal uncle in Bundgarden Police Station: Pune Police”.





A Twitter user alleged that the barbaric incident took place in a Muslim household and the tweet went viral. AltNews spoke to the Inspector in charge who confirmed, “The accused are not Muslims.”