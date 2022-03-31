Thu, Mar 31, 2022

DeTect: Sexual abuse case shared with communal angle

Published: Mar 31,202202:46 AM

A Twitter user alleged that the barbaric incident took place in a Muslim household and the tweet went viral.

Screengrab of the Tweet
Chennai:
Two weeks ago, a news agency tweeted about a sexual abuse case in Pune.

The tweet reported, “An 11-year-old girl was sexually abused by four men in her family for the last four years in Pune.

FIR registered against the girl’s father, brother, grandfather and maternal uncle in Bundgarden Police Station: Pune Police”.

A Twitter user alleged that the barbaric incident took place in a Muslim household and the tweet went viral. AltNews spoke to the Inspector in charge who confirmed, “The accused are not Muslims.” 

